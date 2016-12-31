Man killed in motorcycle accident was freed murderer Jason Lilly

The man killed in a motorcycle crash near Gore on Tuesday was convicted of raping and killing a South Otago woman in Kaitangata in 1993.

Police yesterday confirmed the man who died after a motorcycle and two cars collided on State Highway 1, near Pukerau, was 46-year-old Jason Dwayne Lilly.

Lilly was riding his motorcycle between Pukerau and Waipahi when the crash occurred about 4pm on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

Lilly was sentenced to life imprisonment with 15 years' minimum non-parole in 1994 for the rape and murder of 24-year-old mother Linda Gordon in Kaitangata on December 19, 1993.

Lilly, also known as "Flash", was released from and recalled to prison twice, before the New Zealand Parole Board released him for a third time last November.

Before his death, he had resided in Christchurch.

His death prompted members of New Zealand's skinhead community to post tributes to the killer online.

A Corrections spokeswoman confirmed the department was aware of the death.

Lilly was not in contravention of his release conditions by being in the location he was - only 60km from where he murdered Miss Gordon - at the time of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

- Otago Daily Times