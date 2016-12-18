Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen and actress wife Isla Fisher touch down in New Zealand

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen and his actress wife, Isla Fisher, are ushering in the New Year in New Zealand.
The celebrity couple arrived in the country earlier this week after spending time in Fisher's native Australia.
They are understood to be staying at an Auckland hotel along with their three children.
Earlier this week, Fisher posted an Instagram photo of herself and an unidentified snowman in the Southern Alps.
She also posted a photo of the famous Cardrona Bra Fence in the South Island, commenting: "I do hope this orgy is going to be fun!"
Cohen and Fisher are just the latest celebrities to visit in what has been a star-studded month for New Zealand.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams, the highest-paid sportswoman in the world, arrived in the country yesterday.
Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook have been sharing a series of selfies while on holiday here.
And Twilight star Ashley Greene got engaged to partner Paul Khoury on a visit to New Zealand earlier this month.