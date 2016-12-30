Multiple car crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland

Emergency crews are at the scene of a multiple car crash in Waipu this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said about 10am that they were at the scene and would be releasing more information soon.

The Fire Service is also at the site.

A Fire Service spokesman said they were called to State Highway 1, near Shoemaker Drive, about 9.42am.

He could not say exactly how many people were injured in the multiple car accident.

However, fire crews are assisting St John and Police in providing first aid and traffic control.

- NZ Herald