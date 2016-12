A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an incident at a house in Tauranga early this morning.

Police said they were called to a property just after 5am where they found a man with a serious chest wound.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

A spokeswoman for Tauranga Hospital said the victim, 57, was in the intensive care unit in a stable condition.

Three people are said to be helping police with enquiries.

