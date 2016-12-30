6:57pm Fri 30 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Road toll at fourteen after serious crash in Northland

Crews were now helping police control traffic. Photo / File
Crews were now helping police control traffic. Photo / File

The road toll is now at 14 after a person was killed in a single-car crash on SH12 at Aranga, about 30km north of Dargaville.

One person, believed to be male, died at the scene.

Northern fire service communication shift manager Scott Osmond said the fire crews were called to the scene about 5.35pm and found a person dead in the vehicle.

Crews were now helping police control traffic, Osmond said.


The death brings Northland's 2016 road toll to 27. Last year's regional toll was 22.

- additional reporting Northern Advocate

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 30 Dec 2016 19:00:09 Processing Time: 34ms