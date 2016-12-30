Road toll at fourteen after serious crash in Northland

The road toll is now at 14 after a person was killed in a single-car crash on SH12 at Aranga, about 30km north of Dargaville.

One person, believed to be male, died at the scene.

Northern fire service communication shift manager Scott Osmond said the fire crews were called to the scene about 5.35pm and found a person dead in the vehicle.

Crews were now helping police control traffic, Osmond said.

HEADS UP: Due to a serious incident on #SH12 in Aranga, Northland, the road is CLOSED and detour in place. Allow extra time for travel. ^EL — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 30, 2016

The death brings Northland's 2016 road toll to 27. Last year's regional toll was 22.

- additional reporting Northern Advocate

- NZ Herald