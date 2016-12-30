5:17pm Fri 30 December
Man dead in water incident at Doves Bay Marina

View over Doves Bay Marina, Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A 52-year-old man has died in a water incident at Doves Bay Marina, near Kerikeri in the Far North.

He was found unresponsive in the water in Kerikeri inlet, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.

St John ambulance was also there.

A person died at the scene, St John ambulance said. Police confirmed the person who died was a 52-year-old man.

Members of the public and emergency services personnel tried to revive the man, but they were unsuccessful, police said.

Police were making enquiries for the Coroner.

More to come.

- NZ Herald

