Child hurt at Hatfields Beach, north of Auckland

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after what was earlier reported as a possible drowning.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances went to a property on the Hibiscus Coast Highway, Hatfields Beach, about 10.30am.

The rescue helicopter was also sent.

St John said a child was treated and taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

An Orewa resident, who asked not to be named, said she arrived at the beach after the incident but had seen emergency services in the area.

"There was fire engine parked on [the beach] side and the helicopter landed across the road in the field," she said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 4-year-old child had been taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a serious condition, but could not give any more details.

- NZ Herald