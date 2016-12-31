New Year Honours: The complete list

NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT
Dames Companion
Valerie Kasanita Adams, ONZM, for services to athletics
Georgina Kingi, QSO, for services to Maori and education
The Honourable Frances Helen Wilde, CNZM, QSO, for services to the State and the community
Knights Companion
Distinguished Professor Richard Lewis Maxwell Faull, ONZM, for services to medical research
Brian Joseph Roche, for services to the State and business
The Honourable Toke Tufukia Talagi, for services to Niue
David Arthur Rhodes Williams, QC, for services to international law and international arbitration
Companions
Emeritus Professor John Frederick Burrows, ONZM, QC, for services to the State
The Honourable Marion Anne Frater, for services to the judiciary
The Honourable Philip Bruce Goff, for services as a Member of Parliament
David Howman, for services to sport
Mary Catherine Kamo, for services to the welfare of prisoners
The Honourable Patrick John Keane, for services to the judiciary
The Honourable Murray John Finlay Luxton, QSO, for services to the dairy industry
Iain Robert Rennie, for services to the State
Paul Randolph Rose, for services to ophthalmology and optometry
Michael Rowland Stanley, for services to sport
Officers
Richard Hammond Aitken, for services to business and engineering
Naomi Eunice Ballantyne, for services to the insurance industry
Roger Francis Albion Bridge, for services to business and philanthropy
Cameron Temple Brown, for services to triathlon
Kelvin John Coe, for services to local government
Vi Cottrell, QSM, for services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement
Stuart Alan Crosby, for services to local government
Peter Jakob Ernst Heinrich Diessl, for services to music and philanthropy
Beverley Rae Duff, for services to women and education
Roland Alexander Ellis, for services to local government
John Ioane Fiso, for services to sport, education and the Pacific community
Peter John Garden, for services to aviation and conservation
Jennifer Mary Gill, for services to philanthropy
John Leslie Harrington, for services to youth
Terence Charles Hatch, for services to horticulture
Durham Maxwell John Havill, for services to local government, business and the community
Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke, for services to Maori art and education
Justine Margaret Kidd, for services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport
Peter Thomas Kiely, for services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law
Glenn Francis Leach, for services to tourism and local government
Annette Kay Main, for services to local government
Professor Donald Malcolm McRae, for services to the State and international law
Dr David Ross Mitchell, for services to education
Robin Timothy Christopher Murphy, for services to land and water management
Tihi Anne Daisy Nobel, for services to Maori
Barrie Mitchell Osborne, for services to the film industry
Ranjna Patel, QSM, JP, for services to health and the Indian community
Laurance Paterson, for services to the beef industry
Ross James Paterson, for services to local government
Linda Marie Penno, for services to women's health and reproductive rights
Simon Perry, for services to sport and philanthropy
Leanne Pooley, for services to documentary filmmaking
Rerekohu Ahiahi Robertson, for services to Maori
Elizabeth Malbon Robins, for services to children's welfare
Catherine Samantha Russell, for services to health and governance
Gaylene Ann Sciascia, for services to dance
Charles Howard Shadbolt, for services to the fishing industry and philanthropy
Bruce Raymond Sheppard, for services to business
Neil Andrew Sinclair, MNZM, for services to local government
Alistair Travers Sowman, for services to local government
Adrienne Lee Staples, for services to local government
Bruce Moncur Stewart, for services to the community and the construction industry
Keith Bruce Taylor, for services to the State
Geoffrey Harold Thorpe, for services to the wine industry
Sarah Trotman, for services to business and the community
Vanessa Clare van Uden, for services to local government
Anne Elizabeth Wilkinson, for services to people with disabilities
Honorary Officer
Gad Propper, OBE, for services to New Zealand-Israel relations
Members
Alison Patricia Ballance, for services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting
Lisa Maree Bates, for services to the arts and philanthropy
Raylene Isabel Bates, for services to sport, particularly athletics
Ivan Francis Batistich, for services to health and innovation
Eleanor Kay Baxter, for services to conservation and sustainable food production
Jacqueline Lindsay Bay, for services to science and education
Marion Clare Blake, for services to people with mental health and addiction issues
Ross Brown, for services to education
Stuart Whitaker Brown, for services to children's health
Peter Burling, for services to sailing
Phillip Burrows, for services to hockey
Murray Graham Chandler, for services to chess
Lisa Choegyal, for services to New Zealand-Nepal relations
Reuben Glenn Collier, for services to the television industry and Maori
Jillian Corkin, for services to education
Lyall David Daines, for services to rugby
Derek Doddington, for services to theatre
Alan Dormer, for services to the law
Karen Lorraine Fifield, for services to business and animal welfare
Derek Sinclair Firth, for services to arbitration and education
Robert Edward Semadeni Fischer, JP, for services to road safety and the community
Katie Alexandra Glynn, for services to hockey
Paula Joy Green, for services as a poet and to literature
Anna Grimaldi, for services to athletics
Madeline Gunn, for services to education
Senior Constable Susan Jean Guy, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Darrin Haimona, for services to Māori and the arts
Bernadette Hall, for services to literature
Caroline Marjorie Herewini, for services to women
John Heyes, for services to education
Robyn Hickman, for services to education
Anthony Evan Hill, for services to the community, disability sport and health
Katherine Horan, for services to Paralympic sport
Nikita Stevie Howarth, for services to swimming
Ernest John Haines Howat, for services to shooting sports
Hewitt Royden Humphrey, QSM, JP, for services as a broadcaster and to the community
Dr John Chirnside Hyndman, for services to health and innovation
Lyndsay Louise James, for services to people with cancer
Chunli Li, for services to table tennis
Huei Min Lim, for services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance
Judith Roberta Macready, for services to hospice care
Liam Malone, for services to athletics
Professor Anthony Phillip Mann, for services to literature and drama
Dr Donald Alastair McDonald, for services to rowing
Terence James McNamara, for services to the arts
Terence Valentine Parkes, for services to the arts, business and the community
Owen Leslie Pickles, JP, for services to local government
Tangiwai Margaret Ria, for services to Maori performing arts and the community
Sergeant Susan Jane Robinson, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
Nahusita Selupe, for services to education and Maori and Pacific communities
Elizabeth Mason Sinclair, for services to the State
Benesia Denise Smith, for services to the State
Desmond Gerald Smith, for services to rugby and the community
John Maurice Takarangi, for services to Maori
Heather Rima Te Wiata, for services to film and television
Professor Keith Gordon Thompson, for services to veterinary pathology
Andrew Blair Tuke, for services to sailing
Alison Thelma Wilkie, for services to health and education
Lynda Christine Williams, for services to women's health
Jason Wynyard, for services to the sport of wood chopping
Honorary Members
Jae-chul Kim, for services to New Zealand-South Korea relations
Hiroshi Masumoto, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations and music
Dr William Brown McIlvaine Randall, for services to museum governance
QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER
Companions
Alastair Miles Bisley, for services to the State
Judge Charles Stuart Blackie, VRD, for services to the judiciary and the community
Joel Patrick Bolton, for services to music
Richard Gerald McElrea, for services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage
Diane Marguerite Vivian, for services to seniors and youth
Celia Margaret Wade-Brown, for services to local government
QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL
Janet Margaret Affleck, OStJ, for services as an ambulance officer
Bryan Ernest Barker, for services to the community
Lyall George Beuth, JP, for services to the community
Basil Edwin Brooker, for services to music
John Charles Cawston, for services to people with multiple sclerosis
Nicky Christie, for services to the Greek community
Victor Rex Claude, for services to the care of children
Neville Raymond Cowles, for services to music
Alice Katene Doorbar, for services to health and Maori
Maurice Eldred Doughty, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Ngaire Jean Duke, for services to the community
Janet Rosemary Falconer, for services to children with cancer
Keith Warren Feek, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Kevin James Damer Geddes, JP, for services to agriculture and the community
Claire Gianotti, for services to people with disabilities and the community
Kerri Graham, for services to youth
Elizabeth Kiri Gray, for services to the community
Geoffrey Harrow, for services to mountaineering and conservation
Dr Siu Kai Haslam, for services to the Chinese community and horticulture
David Richardson Hosking, for services to the community
Sandra Ibbotson, for services to the community
James Gerard Jefferies, for services to local government, theatre and business
William Bruce Johnston, for services to Scouting and the community
Dr James Richard Paul Kay, for services to polo
Lynn Lamb, for services to equestrian sport
Graham Leslie, for services to education
Lois Anita Livingston, for services to local government and the arts (Deceased. This award took effect on November 19, Her Majesty's approval having been
signified before the date of Livingston's death.)
Charles Murray Loewenthal, JP, for services to health and the community
Paul Leonard Lyall, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Catherine Flora Macdonald, for services to music
John Phillip May, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community
Karen May, for services to the community
Francis Frederick McGuire, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service
Rosemary Jean McKay, for services to athletics and the community
Maata McManus, for services to Maori and health
Margaret Jane McRae, for services to heritage preservation
Shirley Ann Miles, for services to charity fundraising
Rongokino George Ngatai, for services to Maori and the community
Arthur Pacey, for services to rugby and the community
Lieutenant Commander Gerard Thomas Purcell, JP, RNZN (Rtd), for services to youth and
outdoor education
Frances Randle, for services to senior citizens and the community.
Thomas Richard Roper, for services to the community
Peter Ewan Rutherford, for services to people with disabilities
Rasy Sao, JP, for services to the Cambodian community
Rosemary Angela Scully, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Margaret Annette, Lady Spring, for services to governance and health
Barbara Joan Stewart, for services to youth and education
Reverend Peter Brian Sykes, for services to the community
Gilbert Melvyn Timms, for services to agriculture and the community
Herita Rita Toko, for services to Maori and education
Alan George Trott, for services to horticulture
Reverend Pelu Tuai, for services to the Pacific community
Doreen Alison Tucker, for services to netball
John Webster, for services to irrigation and the community
Eric Gordon Weir, for services to the community
Helen Gail McDonald Willberg, for services to music
Dorothy-Anne Wilson, for services to the arts and the community
Henry Peter Yarrell, for services to sport
Walter Mick George Yovich, for services to the community
NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION
DSD
Major Graham Ross Hickman, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands