New Year Honours: The complete list

New Zealanders from all walks of life were celebrated in the latest edition of the New Year Honours. Here is the full list

NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Dames Companion

Valerie Kasanita Adams, ONZM, for services to athletics

Georgina Kingi, QSO, for services to Maori and education

The Honourable Frances Helen Wilde, CNZM, QSO, for services to the State and the community

Knights Companion

Distinguished Professor Richard Lewis Maxwell Faull, ONZM, for services to medical research

Brian Joseph Roche, for services to the State and business

The Honourable Toke Tufukia Talagi, for services to Niue

David Arthur Rhodes Williams, QC, for services to international law and international arbitration

Companions

Emeritus Professor John Frederick Burrows, ONZM, QC, for services to the State

The Honourable Marion Anne Frater, for services to the judiciary

The Honourable Philip Bruce Goff, for services as a Member of Parliament

David Howman, for services to sport

Mary Catherine Kamo, for services to the welfare of prisoners

The Honourable Patrick John Keane, for services to the judiciary

The Honourable Murray John Finlay Luxton, QSO, for services to the dairy industry

Iain Robert Rennie, for services to the State

Paul Randolph Rose, for services to ophthalmology and optometry

Michael Rowland Stanley, for services to sport

Officers

Richard Hammond Aitken, for services to business and engineering

Naomi Eunice Ballantyne, for services to the insurance industry

Roger Francis Albion Bridge, for services to business and philanthropy

Cameron Temple Brown, for services to triathlon

Kelvin John Coe, for services to local government

Vi Cottrell, QSM, for services to Trade Aid and the Fair Trade movement

Stuart Alan Crosby, for services to local government

Peter Jakob Ernst Heinrich Diessl, for services to music and philanthropy

Beverley Rae Duff, for services to women and education

Roland Alexander Ellis, for services to local government

John Ioane Fiso, for services to sport, education and the Pacific community

Peter John Garden, for services to aviation and conservation

Jennifer Mary Gill, for services to philanthropy

John Leslie Harrington, for services to youth

Terence Charles Hatch, for services to horticulture

Durham Maxwell John Havill, for services to local government, business and the community

Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke, for services to Maori art and education

Justine Margaret Kidd, for services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport

Peter Thomas Kiely, for services to New Zealand's interests in the Pacific and the law

Glenn Francis Leach, for services to tourism and local government

Annette Kay Main, for services to local government

Professor Donald Malcolm McRae, for services to the State and international law

Dr David Ross Mitchell, for services to education

Robin Timothy Christopher Murphy, for services to land and water management

Tihi Anne Daisy Nobel, for services to Maori

Barrie Mitchell Osborne, for services to the film industry

Ranjna Patel, QSM, JP, for services to health and the Indian community

Laurance Paterson, for services to the beef industry

Ross James Paterson, for services to local government

Linda Marie Penno, for services to women's health and reproductive rights

Simon Perry, for services to sport and philanthropy

Leanne Pooley, for services to documentary filmmaking

Rerekohu Ahiahi Robertson, for services to Maori

Elizabeth Malbon Robins, for services to children's welfare

Catherine Samantha Russell, for services to health and governance

Gaylene Ann Sciascia, for services to dance

Charles Howard Shadbolt, for services to the fishing industry and philanthropy

Bruce Raymond Sheppard, for services to business

Neil Andrew Sinclair, MNZM, for services to local government

Alistair Travers Sowman, for services to local government

Adrienne Lee Staples, for services to local government

Bruce Moncur Stewart, for services to the community and the construction industry

Keith Bruce Taylor, for services to the State

Geoffrey Harold Thorpe, for services to the wine industry

Sarah Trotman, for services to business and the community

Vanessa Clare van Uden, for services to local government

Anne Elizabeth Wilkinson, for services to people with disabilities

Honorary Officer

Gad Propper, OBE, for services to New Zealand-Israel relations

Members

Alison Patricia Ballance, for services to natural history, filmmaking and broadcasting

Lisa Maree Bates, for services to the arts and philanthropy

Raylene Isabel Bates, for services to sport, particularly athletics

Ivan Francis Batistich, for services to health and innovation

Eleanor Kay Baxter, for services to conservation and sustainable food production

Jacqueline Lindsay Bay, for services to science and education

Marion Clare Blake, for services to people with mental health and addiction issues

Ross Brown, for services to education

Stuart Whitaker Brown, for services to children's health

Peter Burling, for services to sailing

Phillip Burrows, for services to hockey

Murray Graham Chandler, for services to chess

Lisa Choegyal, for services to New Zealand-Nepal relations

Reuben Glenn Collier, for services to the television industry and Maori

Jillian Corkin, for services to education

Lyall David Daines, for services to rugby

Derek Doddington, for services to theatre

Alan Dormer, for services to the law

Karen Lorraine Fifield, for services to business and animal welfare

Derek Sinclair Firth, for services to arbitration and education

Robert Edward Semadeni Fischer, JP, for services to road safety and the community

Katie Alexandra Glynn, for services to hockey

Paula Joy Green, for services as a poet and to literature

Anna Grimaldi, for services to athletics

Madeline Gunn, for services to education

Senior Constable Susan Jean Guy, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Darrin Haimona, for services to Māori and the arts

Bernadette Hall, for services to literature

Caroline Marjorie Herewini, for services to women

John Heyes, for services to education

Robyn Hickman, for services to education

Anthony Evan Hill, for services to the community, disability sport and health

Katherine Horan, for services to Paralympic sport

Nikita Stevie Howarth, for services to swimming

Ernest John Haines Howat, for services to shooting sports

Hewitt Royden Humphrey, QSM, JP, for services as a broadcaster and to the community

Dr John Chirnside Hyndman, for services to health and innovation

Lyndsay Louise James, for services to people with cancer

Chunli Li, for services to table tennis

Huei Min Lim, for services to New Zealand-Asia relations and governance

Judith Roberta Macready, for services to hospice care

Liam Malone, for services to athletics

Professor Anthony Phillip Mann, for services to literature and drama

Dr Donald Alastair McDonald, for services to rowing

Terence James McNamara, for services to the arts

Terence Valentine Parkes, for services to the arts, business and the community

Owen Leslie Pickles, JP, for services to local government

Tangiwai Margaret Ria, for services to Maori performing arts and the community

Sergeant Susan Jane Robinson, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

Nahusita Selupe, for services to education and Maori and Pacific communities

Elizabeth Mason Sinclair, for services to the State

Benesia Denise Smith, for services to the State

Desmond Gerald Smith, for services to rugby and the community

John Maurice Takarangi, for services to Maori

Heather Rima Te Wiata, for services to film and television

Professor Keith Gordon Thompson, for services to veterinary pathology

Andrew Blair Tuke, for services to sailing

Alison Thelma Wilkie, for services to health and education

Lynda Christine Williams, for services to women's health

Jason Wynyard, for services to the sport of wood chopping

Honorary Members

Jae-chul Kim, for services to New Zealand-South Korea relations

Hiroshi Masumoto, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations and music

Dr William Brown McIlvaine Randall, for services to museum governance

QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER

Companions

Alastair Miles Bisley, for services to the State

Judge Charles Stuart Blackie, VRD, for services to the judiciary and the community

Joel Patrick Bolton, for services to music

Richard Gerald McElrea, for services as a coroner and to Antarctic heritage

Diane Marguerite Vivian, for services to seniors and youth

Celia Margaret Wade-Brown, for services to local government

QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL

Janet Margaret Affleck, OStJ, for services as an ambulance officer

Bryan Ernest Barker, for services to the community

Lyall George Beuth, JP, for services to the community

Basil Edwin Brooker, for services to music

John Charles Cawston, for services to people with multiple sclerosis

Nicky Christie, for services to the Greek community

Victor Rex Claude, for services to the care of children

Neville Raymond Cowles, for services to music

Alice Katene Doorbar, for services to health and Maori

Maurice Eldred Doughty, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Ngaire Jean Duke, for services to the community

Janet Rosemary Falconer, for services to children with cancer

Keith Warren Feek, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Kevin James Damer Geddes, JP, for services to agriculture and the community

Claire Gianotti, for services to people with disabilities and the community

Kerri Graham, for services to youth

Elizabeth Kiri Gray, for services to the community

Geoffrey Harrow, for services to mountaineering and conservation

Dr Siu Kai Haslam, for services to the Chinese community and horticulture

David Richardson Hosking, for services to the community

Sandra Ibbotson, for services to the community

James Gerard Jefferies, for services to local government, theatre and business

William Bruce Johnston, for services to Scouting and the community

Dr James Richard Paul Kay, for services to polo

Lynn Lamb, for services to equestrian sport

Graham Leslie, for services to education

Lois Anita Livingston, for services to local government and the arts (Deceased. This award took effect on November 19, Her Majesty's approval having been

signified before the date of Livingston's death.)

Charles Murray Loewenthal, JP, for services to health and the community

Paul Leonard Lyall, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Catherine Flora Macdonald, for services to music

John Phillip May, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community

Karen May, for services to the community

Francis Frederick McGuire, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service

Rosemary Jean McKay, for services to athletics and the community

Maata McManus, for services to Maori and health

Margaret Jane McRae, for services to heritage preservation

Shirley Ann Miles, for services to charity fundraising

Rongokino George Ngatai, for services to Maori and the community

Arthur Pacey, for services to rugby and the community

Lieutenant Commander Gerard Thomas Purcell, JP, RNZN (Rtd), for services to youth and

outdoor education

Frances Randle, for services to senior citizens and the community.

Thomas Richard Roper, for services to the community

Peter Ewan Rutherford, for services to people with disabilities

Rasy Sao, JP, for services to the Cambodian community

Rosemary Angela Scully, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Margaret Annette, Lady Spring, for services to governance and health

Barbara Joan Stewart, for services to youth and education

Reverend Peter Brian Sykes, for services to the community

Gilbert Melvyn Timms, for services to agriculture and the community

Herita Rita Toko, for services to Maori and education

Alan George Trott, for services to horticulture

Reverend Pelu Tuai, for services to the Pacific community

Doreen Alison Tucker, for services to netball

John Webster, for services to irrigation and the community

Eric Gordon Weir, for services to the community

Helen Gail McDonald Willberg, for services to music

Dorothy-Anne Wilson, for services to the arts and the community

Henry Peter Yarrell, for services to sport

Walter Mick George Yovich, for services to the community

NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION

DSD

Major Graham Ross Hickman, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force and brass bands

- NZ Herald