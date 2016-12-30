Child recovery expert helping in hunt for missing father and daughter

One of Australia's top child recovery specialists has been enlisted by the mother of a 6-year-old deemed missing after she and her father set sail on a small catamaran almost two weeks ago.

Alan Langdon, 49, and daughter Que Langdon have not been heard from since they left Kawhia Harbour on December 17.

The girl's mother, Ariane Wyler, has since hired child recovery expert, Col Chapman, to carry out his own investigation to find the pair.

It has also been revealed it is the second time Wyler has asked for Chapman's help, according to Fairfax.

It is understood just over a year ago, Wyler enlisted the help of Chapman to locate her daughter and her estranged husband. They were later found living rurally.

Chapman told the publication: "We hope to be in New Zealand within the next 48 hours to assist police and to offer resources.

"We are suggesting that by day 18 to 20, it becomes a case that something has happened - that they have left the area, so let's put a plane up in the air and search the area properly.''

The Child Recovery website says they help in all international abductions, as well as those in Australia.

"At Child Recovery we understand the emotional turmoil that accompanies the parental abduction of your child.''

Authorities continue their investigation into the search for the father and daughter.

