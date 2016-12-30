All children deserve the education they need

There's a poster pinned to the wall at my NZEI office that I think should frame everything people involved in education do. The poster simply says, "It's got to be about the child." This has been my reality check, and my chosen measure of success, over the past two years as National President of NZEI Te Riu Roa.

As I pack up my office and prepared to resume life as the principal of a Wellington school, my hope is that the message in this poster becomes the driving force of New Zealand over the coming year.

In 2017 New Zealand has an enormous opportunity to make real gains for our children. This is what I think our country needs to do:

1. End child poverty. Roughly a quarter of our children live in families that face poverty and economic stress, meaning we are depriving them from full participation in society, and in education. Condemning a quarter of future adults to a life of disadvantage, disappointment and cost to our country later, is a failure.

I am not suggesting amazing teachers can't help unlock the potential of low-income children. They can. That's the reason for my next point. But evidence is very clear that the biggest impact on educational underachievement comes from the life a child brings with them to school.

If children are poor; if they're hungry at school, if they're constantly moving house or, their parent can't read well, they're less likely to do well at school. No amount of testing or blaming of teachers is going to change this.

2. Acknowledge that teachers matter. Children learn from humans and some of the most influential humans in our children's lives are their teachers and teacher aides. So invest in what we need to be better at our jobs. Invest in professional development, in areas where it makes the biggest difference, such as the teaching of Maori and Pasifika children and those with special needs. Restore funding to early childhood education, so services can afford to employ qualified teachers,and return to the goal of ensuring all ECE staff are qualified. Stop pretending that anyone can teach ECE. They can't. And thousands of Kiwi children are missing out as a result.

3. Spend more money on education. I get tired of hearing that "throwing money at it" isn't going to help. Of course more money will help if you haven't got enough of it to pay for what you need. Core school funding has been frozen this year, and frozen in ECE for the past six years. Funding for high needs children is rationed among about three times as many children who need it and qualify for it.

As the principal of a school trying to decide whether to fix the playground or employ a teachers' aide for a few hours a week, I know money matters. And it matters even more for children from disadvantaged communities, who need much more funding to mitigate the impact of poverty. Giving $92 a year in targeted funding to each disadvantaged child, by freezing funding elsewhere, is not even a start.

Here's a better start. Ensure all schools in New Zealand have the resources to ensure every child, regardless of ability, disability, or family situation, gets the education they need to thrive.

4. Reduce class and group sizes. Improve teacher student ratios, to support individualised learning, starting with years 4 to 8 and without increasing class sizes elsewhere, and reduce group sizes in ECE, so children can learn more effectively. More time with qualified teachers equals more learning. It's not rocket science.

5. Prioritise a love of learning. The greatest honour in my life has been to help unlock the potential of children, who've been inspired by their time at school, to be what they really want to be.

The other day, a young man came bounding up to me at school. At first, I hardly recognised him, he was about a metre taller than the last time I'd seen him. He was a former student, now in year 12, who was overflowing with enthusiasm as he laid out his plans for the next couple of years.

After year 13, he was off to university to study engineering, but his subject choice is beside the point. His success in life will be less about ticks against national standards, or high marks in NCEA, but due to being empowered to unleash his own personal potential, through a love of learning.

For teachers, there is no better feeling than being a part of that.

- NZ Herald