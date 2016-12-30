I met a star: John, Paul, George - and Chris

By Chris Watson

Kiwis reveal their up close and personal encounters with celebrities. Today Chris Watson remembers the time he spent backstage with The Beatles

Cham the Man (former Kiwi radio disc jockey Nev Chamberlain) led the four of us down the side of the Wellington Town Hall to a door next to the stage.

We were the winners of Cham's "Meet The Beatles" contest.

In a small room, the Beatles were sitting around a dining table in white shirt-sleeves.

They were having a between-the-shows snack.

There was fruit and Coke.

A slim guard stood inside the door while a lady came in with a watermelon on a tray. It was made up to look like a beetle.

We chatted and they autographed. I asked John (Lennon) what would he do after the music finished. He said "write poetry".

I asked Ringo (Starr), how many drumsticks he had. He replied "one".

John kept his sunglasses on throughout our time with The Beatles.

Their accents were broad.

They joked among themselves as a photographer kept shooting.

Then it was time to go, and take our seats for the second show, close to the front row.

- NZ Herald