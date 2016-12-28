Gisborne bus crash survivors settle in at Auckland church

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Survivors of the deadly Christmas Eve bus crash prayed quietly on their arrival in Auckland this morning.

Dozens of students aged between 11 and 17 from Tonga's Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College, in Vava'u, have started settling in at a church in the city, having been flown to Auckland free by Air New Zealand.

Teachers wore black clothing and mats - ta'ovala - around their waists, showing a sign of mourning.

Students gathered in a hall beneath the building where prayers were said on arrival.

The youngsters, most of them teenage boys, spoke quietly but continued to smile and joke with each other, while others slept inside.

President of the college's ex-students association, Mele Suipi Fakatava Latu, acknowledged the tragic circumstances, but said many within the group were doing okay.

"We can only call it from what's going on on the outside - there's been a change of spirit.

"They sing along now, they run. I can tell that there's a difference from the first time I went to see them," she said.

"They're still, in some ways, physically weak - incapable to walk. Most of the students who were not seriously injured - they're all as normal.

"But there's still some pain and trauma to deal with."

The group, made up of the college's brass band, teachers and parent-helpers, were in New Zealand to raise funds for their school when the crash happened.

Student Sione Taumalolo, 11, and Talita Moimoi Fifita, 33, were killed when a bus carrying the group crashed down a bank on Christmas Eve in Gisborne.

They had been in the city to play at a special church service on Christmas Day.

The bodies of the two victims will be taken to Tonga over the weekend, where their final services will be held.

Seven people who were injured in the crash are still in hospital. Two are in Hastings, two in Waikato and three at Gisborne Hospital.

The group are expected to travel back to Tonga next month.

- NZ Herald