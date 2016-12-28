Death of man found in Waikato being treated as suspicious

Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found in the Waikato River as suspicious.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Tama Hurinui Retimana of Hamilton.

He was found by a kayaker in the river on Tuesday evening.

Hamilton police Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said the dead man was known to be homeless, living on the banks of Waikato River.

He was discovered only wearing his black boxer shorts and black socks.

Police were now treating his death as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination yesterday included a formal identification of the man and notification to his family.

Police appealed for information on the movements of Retimana leading up to the discovery of his body floating in the river.

They were asked to call Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.

