Queenstown most desired holiday spot for 4th year

Queenstown was the most inquired-about holiday destination for Kiwis in 2016 despite having the highest prices, according to analysis of Trade Me's Holiday Houses website.

It is the fourth consecutive year Queenstown has topped the list for searches on Holiday Houses, receiving 51 per cent more hits than second-placed Mt Maunganui. Wanaka, Waiheke Island and Hanmer Springs were the next most searched destinations.

The average property on Holiday Houses sleeps seven people, has three beds, is non-smoking and has a nightly rate of $315. For Queenstown, the average nightly rate is nearly twice that - $624 per night.

Waiheke Island was the next most expensive destination, averaging $563 per night, followed by John Key's holiday getaway, Omaha Beach, at $464 per night.

Trade Me spokesman Jeff Hunkin said Queenstown was extremely popular with overseas visitors as well as Kiwis.

"Just like international visitors, Kiwis have a strong connection to the panoramic vistas, legendary hospitality and overall wonderment of Queenstown, and our stats confirm it's a year-round mecca for holiday-makers."

Hunkin said bach owners considering listing their property on Holiday Houses should research their area to establish a point of difference.

"You want to stand out from the crowd, so point out some of the unique aspects of the property or the service you provide - maybe it's the feng shui or the proximity to the beach or the presence of a dishwasher or some handwritten local tips."

A search of Holiday Houses for Queenstown returned 486 results, with the most expensive being a $1800-per-night lakeside villa. That was booked until January 5 but free after that. The cheapest option was a $137-per-night studio apartment, which was was fully booked until the end of March except for six nights.

At Mt Maunganui, $800 will get you a house bordering a golf course and across the road from the beach. That was nearly fully booked for January. There were plenty more modest options at the Mount, such as a one-bedroom unit for $93 a night, which still had plenty of nights free.

On Waiheke Island, the Oneroa Bay Vineyard Estate charges a whopping minimum $3021 per night. It is described as a "large ultra-modern contemporary beach house located on the point above Oneroa Bay with outstanding 360-degree views taking in the coastal vista to the east". It still had plenty of nights available.

At the other end of the scale, the charming Bushy Hideout in Oneroa will set you back $110 per night.

