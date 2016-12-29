Fisher's death stuns fans

Star always warm and welcoming, says Kiwi devotee

As fans around the world mourn the loss of Star Wars heroine Carrie Fisher, two Kiwi fans have been particularly hard hit.

In a statement, her daughter Billie Lourd confirmed her death on Tuesday morning local time. Fisher had been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital after collapsing on an international flight.

The daughter of Hollywood power couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher rose to fame in the 1970s when she was cast as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. She reprised the role in last year's The Force Awakens, and is to appear in the eighth movie next year.

Kirsty Glasgow, who runs the Star Wars New Zealand Facebook page with her husband, says that the local Star Wars community has been devastated by the news.

"You always want your heroes to live a long, full life so that you can enjoy what they do. She was busy, she was active; it just came as a complete shock to everyone."

Glasgow has met Fisher at multiple fan conventions in the United States, and has gotten photos with her, dressed as Leia.

"Every time I've met her, she's hugged me, reached out. She's incredibly warm to fans. She always makes you feel ... important."

When Glasgow first met Fisher, she was dressed as Princess Leia, having come from a costume competition that had run late, leaving her without time to change. But the outfit ended up doing her a favour.

"She realised I was in the costume and instead of being like, 'oh, I'm done with the shoot, I'm off', she stopped and talked to me and ... complimented me on my costume. She just took the time to stop and chat when she was obviously busy, it was lovely."

Debbie Reynolds thanked fans in a Facebook post for all their support for Fisher over the years.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop," Reynolds wrote, signing the post with "Love Carrie's Mother".

Her sentiments were joined by messages from her Star Wars co-stars and directors.

Harrison Ford, who played Leia's love interest Han Solo, said "Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life bravely ... We will all miss her."

Mark Hamill, who played her twin Luke Skywalker, simply tweeted: "No words #devastated."

George Lucas, who by casting Fisher in Star Wars made her a star, said in a statement to E! News: "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved."

Although Fisher is best known as Princess Leia, she is also an acclaimed writer. Her biggest novel was the semi-autobiographical Postcards from the Edge, based on her experiences with Reynolds.

Fisher was later nominated for a Bafta Award for adapting the book into a movie, starring Meryl Streep.

She also worked as script doctor on movies such as Hook, The Wedding Singer and Sister Act. Fisher co-starred in When Harry Met Sally and made appearances on dozens of television shows.

She was on a flight on Saturday returning from the book tour for her latest autobiography, The Princess Diarist, and shooting the third season of comedy Catastrophe when she allegedly suffered a heart attack. Reports at the time said she stopped breathing for 10 minutes.

Although her death has shocked many, Fisher was already contemplating how she wished to be remembered back in 2008. Writing in her autobiography, Wishful Drinking, Fisher recalled how she was not allowed to wear a bra on Star Wars as Lucas said the weightlessness of space would make it suffocate her, which she thought would make for a "fantastic obituary".

"I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

