Te Kauwhata girl, 2, remembered after being hit by a car in Waikato drive way

The community is rallying to help the family of the little girl who was run over in Te Kauwhata on Boxing Day.

"Beautiful, cheeky little girl" Tyler Te Ruru Ahurei Davis, 2, died after she was hit by a car in a driveway. The girl died at the scene despite three ambulances attending.

A Givealitte page was created by a friend of the family to raise money for funeral costs.

The page stated the incident had "shaken the family and community to the core".

"Little Tyler "Te Ruru" beloved mokopuna/niece/cousin/sister/one of a kind and precious daughter of Morgan and Kiri Davis leaves behind 3 siblings and a devastated family. At a time for celebrating these families are now grieving the untimely death of their precious baby girl.

"Together we can help ease some of the financial burden at this devastating time."

Over $2000 had been donated so far.

SafeKids Aotearoa has been campaigning for vigilance around children in driveways for some time.

Its campaign "check for me before you turn the key" encourages people to walk around their car and check children are in a safe place before driving.

Continued below.

Related Content Toddler dies in Waikato driveway incident Teens killed in horror Boxing Day crash to be laid to rest Cartoon: More MPs resign

SafeKids gives away free keyrings with a "Check for Me" photoframe for parents to put a photo of their children, so there is an emotional reminder to keep kids safe.

Driveway Deaths in NZ

• 5 children are killed on average each year in NZ driveways

• About 1 child a fortnight is admitted to Starship hospital with injuries from driveway accidents

• Half of drivers are the victim's parent

• Most children injured are aged 2

• Accidents frequently happen in the summer months

How to stay safe around driveways

• Identify risks eg long driveways, one that provides pedestrian access to a house, near lots of parking

• Check for children before driving off

• Supervise children around vehicles

• Separate play areas from driveways

- NZ Herald