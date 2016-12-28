Police searching shorelines north of Auckland for missing yachtie and daughter

Police are now searching shorelines north of Auckland for a yachtie and his six-year-old daughter who have been missing for 11 days.

Alan Langdon, 49, and his daughter, Que, left Waikato's Kawhia Harbour for the Bay of Islands on a catamaran on December 17 and have not been seen or heard from since.

A family member posted on Facebook that the pair was heading to Paihia to visit friends for Christmas Day.

Local police are focusing on establishing the pair's whereabouts while Auckland Maritime Unit is conducting searches of the shorelines north of Auckland.

"Mr Langdon is a very confident and competent sailor and there are no immediate concerns for his welfare, however police need to establish the welfare of Que and Mr Langdon."

Yesterday, a spotter plane searched the coastline between Mokau and Port Waikato and 6 nautical miles out for Langdon's catamaran but nothing was found.

Asked if police believed there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding their disappearance, a police spokeswoman yesterday said they had no further information to add.

Local marine contractor Alan Rutherford said sea conditions have been "pretty bad" over the last ten days.

"It's a bit of a mystery... If you were sailing in a little cat like that you'd want to know what you were doing."

Coastguard has asked for sightings of the catamaran with a sail ID number of T878.

Langdon is believed to be estranged from his wife. It was reported yesterday she returned to her home country of Switzerland after their split last year.

In March last year, Langdon, his wife and Que were in Port Vila, Vanuatu when Cyclone Pam struck.

The category 5 severe tropical storm battered the island, claiming up to 16 lives and sinking at least 20 boats.

Friends today told the Herald the Langdons lost a boat in the storm and narrowly escaped with their lives.

"It got smashed to pieces and sunk," one friend said.

She said that Langdon held Que in his arms and got her safely to shore.

Another family friend Mo Stafford said Que had nearly drowned and that Langdon had saved her life.

"They were lucky," he said.

Another friend, Jane Anderson, said Langdon had often taken to the sea alone.

"But this time he has a little girl with him and it's very worrying. I can't believe he's disappeared," she said.

Langdon is known as 'Paddles' in the local Kawhia district.

He is a well-respected member of the community, and Que is a "lovely" child, said Kit Jeffries, chair of the Kawhia Community Board.

He said the Langdons were an old, well-known name in the area and had a long association with the sea.

Langdon's grandfather operated a fishing vessel out of Kawhia Harbour for many years.

News of the pair's disappearance was "very upsetting" for locals, he said.

Police urge anyone who has seen or had contact with them since December 17 to call their local police station.

