12:23pm Wed 28 December
Child flown to Wellington's Hutt Hospital after dog bite

By
The boy was flown by helicopter and plane to Wellington this morning. Photo / Supplied
A 5-year-old boy with serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog was this morning flown from Wairoa Hospital to Hutt Hospital.

The injured boy was brought into Wairoa Hospital's emergency department about 10.30pm last night.

An ambulance spokesman said officers were not immediately called when the boy was hurt.

The Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue helicopter picked up the boy at 2am and flew him to Napier Airport where he was transferred to plane and flown to Hutt Hospital for futher treatment, a rescue helicopter spokesperson said.

A Hutt Hospital spokesman said the boy was now in a stable condition.

