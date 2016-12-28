Houses at Waimauku evacuated after truck carrying LPG crashes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Homes have been evacuated after a truck carrying nearly 200 LPG gas cylinders crashed northwest of Auckland.

The crash happened on State Highway 16 at Waimauku just after 8am.

The Fire Service said the large truck and trailer was carrying 192 LPG cylinders and was on its side across the road.

Police said the northbound lane of the highway was blocked and emergency services were at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

The Fire Service said because of the dangerous nature of the truck's cargo nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Mike Brown, yard manager at the nearby Waimauku Landscape Supplies business, said: "I just heard a truck going up the hill, probably a little faster than normal. Next second, all I hear is a slide and then bang - a crash.

"I just thought: 'Oh sh*t, here we go again'.''

Brown said a truck and trailer crashed in the same spot about two weeks ago.

He said the driver in this morning's crash got out of the truck and Brown called emergency services.

"The ambulance turned up and then they quickly just left, so I'm guessing the driver was fine.''