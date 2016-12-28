Weather: A fine and cloudy day for most today

It's going to be a cloudy but mostly fine day for most of the country today.

However, you're going to need an umbrella if you are out and about in the deep south.

Aucklanders are in for cloudy conditions with patchy drizzle clearing later this evening.

There is a temperature high of 22C and an overnight low of 14C.

Conditions in Hamilton and the wider Waikato region is also looking okay - with morning cloud and a chance of drizzle forecast, before becoming fine.

Some of the country's holiday hotspots can also expect some fine weather.

Areas including Tauranga, Napier, Whangarei and the Coromandel are forecast for highs of 24C or 25C with mostly fine conditions throughout the day.

There is a chance of showers in Whangarei and the Coromandel, however.

Northland will see a mix of weather, with a cloudy day expected in Kaitaia - and a high of 23C. A few showers are expected in and around Dargaville.

Those setting up at the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne will be happy to know it is mostly sunny today, with a temperature high of 25C.

New Plymouth gets a high of 19C and a mostly sunny day.

Wellington is in for a cloudy morning and then sunny periods this afternoon. Northerly winds are developing and there is a high of 19C and overnight low of 12C.

Further south, Nelson and Blenheim will be particularly good. Fine conditions are forecast with some high cloud and afternoon easterly winds.

Those in Christchurch will also see a mostly cloudy day with a chance of light rain later this evening.

Dunedin and Invercargill are forecast for a few showers this afternoon.

It will be fairly cold for summer, with temperature highs of 16C and 13C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the MetService said a ridge of high pressure is due to spread over much of the country from tomorrow and Friday.

A front is expected to move over the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Saturday, before moving towards central New Zealand by the end of Sunday.

As a result, heavy rain is forecast in the western parts of central and southern New Zealand, as well as a strong north-west gales in exposed parts of eastern areas.

"There is moderate confidence of warning amounts of rain in Fiordland and southern Westland on Saturday and low confidence about the ranges of northern Westland, Buller and Tararua Range on Sunday,'' the MetService said.

"In addition, there is low confidence of severe north-westerly gales about Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds ahead of the front on Sunday.''

- NZ Herald