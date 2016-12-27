10:11pm Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Missing Southland hunter found

A hunter missing in Southland bush for 24 hours has been found safe and well. Photo / File
A hunter missing in Southland bush for 24 hours has been found safe and well. Photo / File

A hunter missing in Southland bush for 24 hours has been found safe and well.

Southern Lakes Helicopters spotted the man near the Dunsdale Stream at around 9pm

"The man was cold and hungry but otherwise fine," said Detective Alun Griffiths.

Thirty people were involved in the search.

Police, the hunter and his family have thanked Invercargill, Gore and Catlin LandSAR volunteers, LandSAR search dogs and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications for their assistance in the search.

Police are urging people spending time in the outdoors to be suitably equipped for their journey and to carry sufficient navigation and emergency gear.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 27 Dec 2016 22:57:23 Processing Time: 27ms