Missing Southland hunter found

A hunter missing in Southland bush for 24 hours has been found safe and well.

Southern Lakes Helicopters spotted the man near the Dunsdale Stream at around 9pm

"The man was cold and hungry but otherwise fine," said Detective Alun Griffiths.

Thirty people were involved in the search.

Police, the hunter and his family have thanked Invercargill, Gore and Catlin LandSAR volunteers, LandSAR search dogs and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications for their assistance in the search.

Police are urging people spending time in the outdoors to be suitably equipped for their journey and to carry sufficient navigation and emergency gear.

- NZ Herald