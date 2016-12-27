Canterbury holiday park fire destroys cars, caravans and trees

Cars, caravans and trees were ravaged when a fast-moving hedge fire spread through a north Canterbury campground this evening.

Fire crews from six stations were called to the fire at Leithfield Beach Motor Camp, 7km south of Amberley, just after 6pm after a fire broke out in trees.

As of 9.15pm, rural fire crews were still dampening down spots at the scene which took crews more than 90 minutes to contain, southern Fire Service spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said.

Several vehicles - including campervans - were destroyed in the blaze, but no one was injured.

The Fire Service was unsure what caused the fire but there was nothing to suggest it was suspicious, Crosson said.

Crews from Rangiora, Amberley, Hawarden, Waikari, Woodend and Waipara attended the fire.

