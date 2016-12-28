Temperatures set to cool down after scorcher of a day

By Ophelia Buckleton

The weather is set to cool off after locals basked in blazing heat along the east coast of the country yesterday.

Napier experienced the hottest temperatures on Monday with a high of 31C, closely followed by Hastings and Ashburton on 30C, as a strong northwesterly swept the country.

Hawkes Bay locals escaped the heat to Ocean Beach, leading to the beach's "busiest day so far".

Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC head guard Andy Callinicos said at its peak, there had been about 1000 people enjoying the beach between 12pm and 2pm.



"It's been a scorcher," he said yesterday. "The beach has been quite busy, all the car parks were full".



Today, the Hawkes Bay and east coast of the South Island will experience cooler temperatures said MetService duty meteorologist April Clark.

Napier is expected to reach 25C with a mostly fine day expected for the Hawkes Bay.

It will be a much milder day in Ashburton with a high of 16C. Patchy rain is possible across the east coast of the South Island and morning cloud in the west.

Looking at the top of the country, cloudy periods are expected in Northland and Auckland today as a weakening front moves north.

"The front will linger for the day," said Clark.

The weather Gods have gifted a mixed bag for New Year's Eve.

Party goers in the North Island will enjoy a dry, warm day perfect for outdoor celebrations.

However things on the weather front are not so good for those welcoming the New Year down south. The west coast and Fiordland are expected to experience clouds and rain, possibly heavy, as a front moves in.

This week's temperatures:

Whangarei

Dec 28: High 24C, low 14C

Dec 29: High 23C, low 15C

Dec 30: High 23C, low 14C

New Year's Eve: High 24C, low 15C

Auckland

Dec 28: High 22C, low 14C

Dec 29: High 20C, low 13C

Dec 30: High 22C, low 14C

New Year's Eve: 23C, 15C

Tauranga

Dec 28: High 25C, low 12C

Dec 29: High 22C, low 13C

Dec 30: High 22C, low 13C

New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 15C

Rotorua

Dec 28: High 24C, low 8C

Dec 29: High 20C, low 9C

Dec 30: Hugh 21C, low 10C

New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 11C

Napier

Dec 28: High 25C, low 12C

Dec 29: High 22C, low 11C

Dec 30: High 19C, low 10C

New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 15C

Wellington

Dec 28: High 19C, low 12C

Dec 29: High 15C, low 10C

Dec 30: High 17C, low 11C

New Year's Eve: High 19C, low 14C

Christchurch

Dec 28: High 15C, low 10C

Dec 29: High 14C, low 7C

Dec 30: High 19C, low 9C

New Year's Eve: High 21C, low 13C

Dunedin

Dec 28: High 16C, low 9C

Dec 29: High 14C, low 9C

Dec 30: High 18C, low 12C

New Year's Eve: High 20C, low 14C

- NZ Herald