Temperatures set to cool down after scorcher of a day

The weather is set to cool off after locals basked in blazing heat along the east coast of the country yesterday.
Napier experienced the hottest temperatures on Monday with a high of 31C, closely followed by Hastings and Ashburton on 30C, as a strong northwesterly swept the country.
Hawkes Bay locals escaped the heat to Ocean Beach, leading to the beach's "busiest day so far".
Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC head guard Andy Callinicos said at its peak, there had been about 1000 people enjoying the beach between 12pm and 2pm.
"It's been a scorcher," he said yesterday. "The beach has been quite busy, all the car parks were full".
Today, the Hawkes Bay and east coast of the South Island will experience cooler temperatures said MetService duty meteorologist April Clark.
Napier is expected to reach 25C with a mostly fine day expected for the Hawkes Bay.
It will be a much milder day in Ashburton with a high of 16C. Patchy rain is possible across the east coast of the South Island and morning cloud in the west.
Looking at the top of the country, cloudy periods are expected in Northland and Auckland today as a weakening front moves north.
"The front will linger for the day," said Clark.
The weather Gods have gifted a mixed bag for New Year's Eve.
Party goers in the North Island will enjoy a dry, warm day perfect for outdoor celebrations.
However things on the weather front are not so good for those welcoming the New Year down south. The west coast and Fiordland are expected to experience clouds and rain, possibly heavy, as a front moves in.
This week's temperatures:
Whangarei
Dec 28: High 24C, low 14C
Dec 29: High 23C, low 15C
Dec 30: High 23C, low 14C
New Year's Eve: High 24C, low 15C
Auckland
Dec 28: High 22C, low 14C
Dec 29: High 20C, low 13C
Dec 30: High 22C, low 14C
New Year's Eve: 23C, 15C
Tauranga
Dec 28: High 25C, low 12C
Dec 29: High 22C, low 13C
Dec 30: High 22C, low 13C
New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 15C
Rotorua
Dec 28: High 24C, low 8C
Dec 29: High 20C, low 9C
Dec 30: Hugh 21C, low 10C
New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 11C
Napier
Dec 28: High 25C, low 12C
Dec 29: High 22C, low 11C
Dec 30: High 19C, low 10C
New Year's Eve: High 23C, low 15C
Wellington
Dec 28: High 19C, low 12C
Dec 29: High 15C, low 10C
Dec 30: High 17C, low 11C
New Year's Eve: High 19C, low 14C
Christchurch
Dec 28: High 15C, low 10C
Dec 29: High 14C, low 7C
Dec 30: High 19C, low 9C
New Year's Eve: High 21C, low 13C
Dunedin
Dec 28: High 16C, low 9C
Dec 29: High 14C, low 9C
Dec 30: High 18C, low 12C
New Year's Eve: High 20C, low 14C