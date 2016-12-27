Christmas day assault now homicide investigation after man dies

A Christmas Day assault in Christchurch has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after the victim died.

Police say the victim is Hardeep Singh, 26, and a post mortem will be carried out on his body tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said Singh suffered injuries during an assault on Christmas Day in Cashmere.

"The Police enquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

"Police extend their sympathies to Mr Singh's family and friends, many of whom are based in India.

"Detectives and victim support are liaising closely with his relations here and also in India, providing support and advice."

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said that charge was now likely to be replaced with a murder charge at her next court appearance in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

As this matter is now before the courts Police could not comment further.

Singh was taken to Christchurch Hospital after the incident on Sunday at a Cashmere Rd address.

He underwent surgery and remained in a critical condition yesterday.

- NZ Herald