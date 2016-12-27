Holiday traffic gridlock as Wellingtonians exit city for New Year's Eve

A vehicle has spun-out of control and is blocking the left-hand north-bound lane on the motorway near the Tawa off-ramp in Wellington - causing further delays to motorists heading north out of the capital for New Year's Eve destinations.

The vehicle lost control about 2.30pm on the Johnsonville-Porirua Motorway and two people suffered moderate injuries, a police media spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved, but motorists did pull over to help. The left-hand lane remains closed and police are working to clear the scene.

The latest accident adds to the traffic chaos in the capital which has forced traffic down to a crawl and, at times, a standstill as motorists head north for their holidays.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists on State Highway 1 this afternoon to expect delays of up to two hours.

Police on the notorious stretch of highway reported traffic down to a crawl from Plimmerton all the way up to Otaki.

UPDATE: Please #PlanAhead for travel and expect delays of up to 2 hours. ^MN https://t.co/Yw9VuSx2c1 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 27, 2016

A similar warning has been issued further north, where traffic is exceptionally heavy between Bulls and Taihape.

Police said it was very slow going as everyone appeared to be leaving town at the same time.

Drivers were asked to consider delaying their travel a few hours to avoid sitting in stalled or slow traffic for long periods.

No crashes have been reported but road works and lower-speed areas are adding to the slow journey.

HEADS UP: Traffic is heavy between Bulls and Taihape. #PlanAhead for travel and #ExpectDelays in the area. Please be patient. ^MN pic.twitter.com/widGpnWZSS — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) December 27, 2016

Police reminded motorists to drive safely and maintain following distances.

