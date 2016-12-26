Lois Tolley's family pleads for killers to come forward

The family of an Upper Hutt woman who was murdered in an execution-style killing have pleaded for those with information about the brutal slaying to come forward.



Lois Tolley was stabbed and shot at point-blank range in her Ward St home on December 9.

Police today revealed they had sifted through hours of CCTV footage in the hunt for her killers and are piecing together the events leading up to the murder. They had also spoken to a number of people.



Tolley's tearful mother and aunt made a heartfelt request to those connected to her killers call police and help solve the mystery of why their cherised daughter and niece had met such a violent end.

The distraught women described it as "our worst nightmare" and pleaded those who had information to come forward and "unlock our torture".



Mum Cathrine MacDonald said her daughter was looking forward to sharing Christmas with her family.



"It was going to be our first family Christmas in a while.



"It was taken away from us," she said before breaking down.



Tolley's aunt, Lorraine Duffin, spoke directly to those responsible for the brutal slaying.



"To the people who did this you have been able to spend Christmas with your loved ones: think about what it has been like for us.

"It has been our worst nightmare and Christmas will never be the same again."

Police are looking for at least four men who were seen running from the dead woman's property.



Duffin appealed to mothers and aunts of those responsible to come forward.



"You hold the key to unlock our torture and we are calling on your conscience to help us get closure and bring these cowards to justice."



She said the family had gone through hell in recent weeks seeking answers.



"We just want to know," said Duffin.

MacDonald said she had no idea who would want to harm her daughter and described her death as a huge loss.



She had not seen her daughter for more than a year.



Duffin called on people to come forward to help end the mystery of why their kind-hearted niece and daughter was killed.



"You know who you are and other people know who you are.



"Just please, come forward. We're just calling on your consciences to try and put yourselves in Cathrine's shoes and the family's shoes and just what this is doing to everybody."

The detective in charge of Operation Archer, Glenn Barnett, said a team of 10 was dedicated to finding the killers.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: How to make a cricket bat Cartoon: Closing the loophole on tax-dodging multinationals? Zoe Scheltema: The dating apps that are better than Tinder

Police were systematically working a number of areas of enquiry, including people of interest and information gleaned from police sources.

CCTV footage from near Tolley's Ward St home was being viewed.

"The footage we have reviewed so far is helping us to reconstruct the events of the night Lois was killed," said Barnett.

Police were still open-minded about the motive and appealed for those who may have had a lesser role in the attack to come forward in confidence.

He also appealed to parents who may have noticed a family member's behaviour change since the December 9 attack to come forward.

- NZ Herald