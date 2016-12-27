Award-winning Whangarei restaurant shuts down after roadworks cripple business

By Alexandra Newlove - Northern Advocate

An award-winning Whangarei restaurant has shut down after nine months of roadworks that its owner said crippled the business.

Whangarei District Council was responsible for the works and chief executive Rob Forlong said he was "dismayed" by the closure of à Deco on Kamo Rd, but the council and its contractors had done everything they could to communicate with businesses.

Northland's most-awarded restaurant was catering for a full house on its last service on Thursday night as fans flocked in for arguably the best fine dining experience in the city.

But it was too little too late for à Deco head chef and owner Brenton Low, who said he needed the diners months ago.

Disruption from major roadworks around the Kamo Rd, Kensington Ave and Nixon St intersection had "halved, if not quartered" the restaurant's turnover, he said.

"[Wednesday] was the first day in nine months we didn't have massive orange cones and a barrier outside," Mr Low said. "It seems to have dragged on and on."

He had raised concerns with Mayor Sheryl Mai in November, and questioned whether the council should compensate the affected businesses. Others were also suffering, he said.

"I'm not putting it all on the council; it's also down to locals not supporting us," Mr Low said.

He formerly employed up to 12 staff, though this number had declined over the year and Mr Low had cut his own wages to keep afloat. He had reached the point where he could not put any more money into the business.

Mr Forlong said the closure was "dismaying".

"We are very sad for Mr Low and all affected."

Mr Forlong said council contacted businesses in the lead up to the work and had done eight letter updates, which also advised owners to contact council with issues.

Mr Forlong said after Mr Low contacted the mayor in November, council contractors shifted some cones and barriers to reinforce that à Deco's was open.

A steel plate was also installed over one of the driveways to aid access.

Mr Forlong said the council was able to pay compensation only when land was taken for public works.

Dozens of people expressed their disappointment online when the à Deco Facebook page announced the closure.

"So sad we loved your beautiful meals, will definitely miss you," Paula Harris wrote.

"Those roadworks have been relentless ... Definitely [leaving] a huge gap in the restaurant scene in Whangarei," said Tui Rata.