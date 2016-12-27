Truck driver seriously injured when truck rolls, partially blocking SH 1 north of Wellsford

State Highway 1 north of Wellsford has reopened after a truck crash seriously injured a driver this morning, but motorists should be prepared for significant delays.

The crash left a lane blocked on State Highway 1north of Wellsford.

Update: The crash on SH1 sth of Wellsford is now clear. Expect significant delays heading north as traffic eases ^LC https://t.co/WWiSjmrYN5 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 26, 2016

A police spokesman said the heavy haulage freight truck rolled on Wayby Valley Rd about 5.30am, blocking the northbound lane of the highway.

Firefighters cut the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A photograph taken from a passing vehicle shows the damaged cab upright but its large trailor unit twisted on its side.

The NZTA advised those wanting to travel through the area to use SH16.

- NZ Herald