Truck driver seriously injured when truck rolls, partially blocking SH 1 north of Wellsford

An early morning truck crash blocked a lane on SH 1 north of Wellsford. Photo / File
State Highway 1 north of Wellsford has reopened after a truck crash seriously injured a driver this morning, but motorists should be prepared for significant delays.

The crash left a lane blocked on State Highway 1north of Wellsford.


A police spokesman said the heavy haulage freight truck rolled on Wayby Valley Rd about 5.30am, blocking the northbound lane of the highway.

Firefighters cut the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A photograph taken from a passing vehicle shows the damaged cab upright but its large trailor unit twisted on its side.

The NZTA advised those wanting to travel through the area to use SH16.

- NZ Herald

