Desert Road closed after truck crash

A truck has rolled on Desert Road, closing the route to traffic.

The crash happened shortly after 9am, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

State Highway 47 Desert Rd will be closed while the truck is removed, police said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the truck and trailer were blocking the road, following the crash.

A detour is in place via State Highway 49 at Waiouru, SH44, SH47, SH46 and then back onto SH1 at Rangipo, it said.

"The detour, which may be in place for several hours, will add at least 40 minutes to a journey through the area," the agency said.

Motorists are advised to delay their travel or take an alternative route. Traffic is being diverted via National Park.

