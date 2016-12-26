Woman's body found in water off Waiheke Island

Police hope the tattoo on a dead woman's body will help identify her.

The woman's body was found in the water near Waiheke Island yesterday.

"Her body was spotted in the water by a member of the public about 2km north of Korakorahi Point, near Onetangi Beach at approximately 1.20 pm yesterday.

The woman is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s and was wearing a blue, one-piece swimsuit.

She has a distinct tattoo on her left forearm of a Latin-looking design. It is a 'greater than' symbol inside a square with disjoint side.

"A post-mortem is expected to take place today, however, based on initial enquiries police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances relating to her death at this stage."

Anyone who believes they can identify this woman or has any information should contact police on 09 302 6640.

- NZ Herald