Man in hospital after violent Christmas disagreement

A man has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital after a violent Christmas fight between a father and son.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Wise St in Wainuiomata about 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said a man had suffered a cut to his right arm and two injuries to his head. He was airlifted to hospital by rescue helicopter in a serious condition.

The man was believed to have been stabbed.

Fairfax reported the weapon was a machete.

Police have recovered a weapon but would not go into details.

A second man has been taken into custody. No charges have yet been laid.

- NZ Herald