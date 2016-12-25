Man in hospital after violent Christmas disagreement

A man has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital after a violent Christmas fight between a father and son.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Wise St in Wainuiomata about 4pm.
A police spokeswoman said a man had suffered a cut to his right arm and two injuries to his head. He was airlifted to hospital by rescue helicopter in a serious condition.
The man was believed to have been stabbed.
Fairfax reported the weapon was a machete.
Police have recovered a weapon but would not go into details.
A second man has been taken into custody. No charges have yet been laid.