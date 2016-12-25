Kiwi dies in South African car crash

A young Kiwi missionary has died in a car accident in South Africa.

The Church of Latter Day Saints missionary, Nofo'i'Lelenga Latu, 19, was in a car with three other missionaries when it crashed in Johannesburg on Friday, local time.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement that Latu is from Clover Park in Tamaki.

"Latu was serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. He was with three other missionaries, all of whom are being treated for minor injuries.

"We pray for the family and loved ones of Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss."

