Person dead in Wainui River in Bay of Plenty

A person has died after slipping into a water hole in a Bay of Plenty river this afternoon, police say.

A large-scale search was launched after reports of a person in trouble in the Wainui River in Whakamarama, southwest of Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said a body was recovered about 4pm.

"Emergency services were notified at 1.35pm that a person had slipped into a water hole while walking down to the river with two friends.

"An intensive search effort has been underway this afternoon but unfortunately the person was found deceased in the water."

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to assist with the search. Ambulance, police and locals also helped.

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Allison Hess, at the scene, said emergency services had set up a cordon at the end of Tim Rd in Whakamarama.

"There are several police cars and a local woman telling cars that come up the road to turn around and go back."

You could not see the river from the cordon.

"It's very rural. There's farms and paddocks and fences and that sort of thing and it's a single-lane road. It's pretty isolated."

Police said they would not be releasing any more information today.

- NZ Herald