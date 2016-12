A man whose body was found washed up on Muriwai Beach this morning has been identified.

However, police will not yet release the 66-year-old man's name because they were still working to locate and notify next of kin.

A member of the public called police after discovering the body on the West Auckland beach about 10.25am.

The body was recovered today and a post-mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

Police will also be investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

