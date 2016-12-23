Woman dies after being hit by car in Takapuna in Auckland

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore.

She is believed to be the first person killed in the holiday period, which started at 4pm today.

The incident occurred on Taharoto Rd about 6.55pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash unit was investigating and diversions were in place at Karaka and Dominion Sts.

St John ambulance said a person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police later confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

- NZ Herald