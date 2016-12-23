10:22pm Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Woman dies after being hit by car in Takapuna in Auckland

The Serious Crash unit was investigating and diversions were in place at Karaka and Dominion Sts. Photo / File
The Serious Crash unit was investigating and diversions were in place at Karaka and Dominion Sts. Photo / File

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore.

She is believed to be the first person killed in the holiday period, which started at 4pm today.

The incident occurred on Taharoto Rd about 6.55pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash unit was investigating and diversions were in place at Karaka and Dominion Sts.

St John ambulance said a person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police later confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 23 Dec 2016 23:08:03 Processing Time: 8ms