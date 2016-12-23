Crashes cause gridlock in Auckland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A crash is blocking two lanes on the Southern Motorway near Greenlane and motorists are advised to pass with care or avoid the area altogether if possible, NZTA Auckland has tweeted.

NZTA said congestion is already building just minutes after the crash and delays should be expected.

Earlier, a truck and van collision has caused traffic delays on Auckland's Southeastern Highway before Sylvia Park.

A police spokesman said it received a report that the truck had flipped from the eastbound lane over the barrier to the westbound lane.

UPDATE: Two lanes southbound currently blocked now. Avoid area if possible. Congestion is building ^TP

https://t.co/vs4a5OGUDA — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 23, 2016

The crash has now been cleared but drivers should still expect delays as congestion eases.

A police spokesman said the crash had caused multiple nose-to-tail collisions in the westbound lane.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Motorway delays following crash Watch NZH Local Focus: Change their iPad for a real pad Cartoons by legendary NZ Herald cartoonist Sir Gordon Minhinnick go under the hammer

UPDATE: This crash scene NOW CLEARED. Please #AllowExtraTime for congestion in the area to ease ^TP

https://t.co/GppOrpwlKM — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 23, 2016

The Fire Service is stopping traffic and St John Ambulance is at the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had minor injuries. It was not yet known if they would be transported to hospital.

Tow trucks are on the way to remove both vehicles.

Meanwhile, traffic is already starting to get busy on State Highway 1 through Warkworth and Wellsford, NZTA said.

"Please #bepatient & allow a little extra time," it tweeted.

But a crash that closed the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington has been cleared and the tunnel has re-opened, NZTA Wellington said.

The traffic agency is already warning holiday-makers to plan ahead and expect delays around certain popular hotspots.

For those travelling south, SH1 through Huntly/Taupiri is expected to be heavy until 6pm.

The road is a notorious blackspot and NZTA has tweeted that motorists can expect traffic to be heaviest between 3pm and 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile NZTA Auckland is warning holiday-makers heading to the Coromandel Peninsula tomorrow to be wary of traffic congestion on State Highway 2 through Maramarua.

In Christchurch, a set of traffic signals at the intersection of Moorhouse Ave, Lincoln Rd and Hagely Ave have been fixed and are back to normal operation.

The lights had been flashing yellow, and motorists urged to use the give way rules and take care through area.

Christchurch drivers have been warned to expect heavy congestion in the wider Addington area because of a mixture of Christmas shopping traffic and poor weather.

Last minute Christmas shoppers can expect increased traffic around malls in the lead up to Sunday, NZTA Christchurch said.

"Roads around Tower Junction and Westfield Riccarton shopping malls are jam-packed."

Roadworks on Moorhouse Ave has stopped for the Christmas break with all lanes between Selwyn and Antigua streets reopened. Works will continue in the New Year with lanes westbound being reduced in the same area.

And Manchester St one way southbound has been reduced to one lane, also because of roadworks, NZTA said.

"It is now between Worcester and Hereford streets. Northbound traffic should use Madras St. This is due to road reconstruction."

Motorists are recommended to avoid:

• Blenheim Rd/Moorhouse Ave - from Montreal St to Wharenui Rd

• Clarence St - from Blenheim Rd to Riccarton Rd

• Lincoln Rd - from Moorhouse Ave to Barrington St

If possible consider using Fendalton Rd, Deans Ave and the Southern Motorway as alternatives as traffic on these roads is moving much better.

- NZ Herald