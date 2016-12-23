Police concerned for missing Blenheim teenager

Police fear for the safety of a Blenheim teenager who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Blenheim Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Alex Peterson, 14.

Peterson was described as being of thin build, blonde hair with a shaved head, approximately 165cm tall.

It's unknown what clothing he is wearing.

He was reported missing from a Blenheim address and has not been seen since December 19.

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is asked to contact their local police station and quote file number 161220/3464.

- NZ Herald