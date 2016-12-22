Skipper labelled an idiot after taking six people, including a baby, on boat without lifejackets

A skipper is being labelled an idiot after taking six people - including a baby - out on the water at a popular holiday hotspot, with no lifejackets on.

Canterbury Harbourmaster navigational safety officer Gary Manch says the man may yet face charges after his 5m boat was seen on Lake Benmore yesterday afternoon with just one of the seven people on board - the skipper - wearing a lifejacket.

A woman was holding a baby that appeared to be about 6 months old.

Manch said tht even more shocking was when the "idiot" skipper, in his late 20s, was spoken to by an enforcement officer he was not concerned that neither the baby nor his adult passengers were wearing lifejackets.

Lifejackets were on the craft.

"This is case of pure stupidity, including putting a baby at risk," said Manch.

"Should an accident occur, the chances of the person holding onto the baby if the vessel capsized is remote, and once in the water with neither person wearing a lifejacket survival would be remote.

"It is concerning that we have people in charge of vessels who clearly do not think of the consequences of their actions."

Manch said it was important to not take risks on the water these holidays.

He said in this instance the skipper's actions showed a disturbing "she'll be right" attitude that all too often ended in tragedy.

Further enquiries were continuing and enforcement action was now being considered against the skipper.

- NZ Herald