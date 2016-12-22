Toby Manhire: The 2016 Christmas songbook

There goes 2016, a bad year consisting mostly of people talking about it being a bad year. With Christmas around the corner there's no psychic balm like a singalong: light a candle, find a friend, and gather around the piano.

Come All Key Faithful

O Come All Key Faithful,

Shell-shocked and despondent,

O come ye, post-John-Key, to Bill, yes, to him.

Come and behold him, born the King of Dipton;

So glum -- we did adore Key,

John shower'd us in victory,

From Parnell to Karori,

Second time round.

O Sing, backbench angels,

Sing in expectation,

O sing, we're behind you with one eye on the polls.

Crash and we'll have to call Paula or Judith;

O come, lead us to glory,

But please no more poetry,

Or you'll be transitory,

Second time round.

Fanta Paws is Coming to Town

You better watch out, you better not fright,

You better be signed up to the alt-right,

Fanta Paws is coming to town.

He's building a wall, he's checking it twice,

And Mexicans will pay the bigly price,

Fanta Paws is coming to clown.

He tweets you when you're sleeping, he glows when you're awake,

Unpresidented, great again, though perhaps that news is fake.

You better watch out! You frankly should cry,

And move if you can down to these quaky isles,

Cause Fanta Paws is coming to town.

And by the way, believe me, no one loves you more than Fantz!

But he soon will have the nuclear codes in those pussy-grabbing hands.

So! You better steer clear of the South China Sea,

You better not bad-mouth Vladimir P,

Fanta Paws is coming, Fanta Paws is coming, Fanta Paws is coming to town

Once in Loyal Davids' Party

Once in Loyal Davids' Party

There were three, but now just one

Cunliffe's off to consultancy

Shearer's gone to South Sudan

David Parker, he's still here

Shuffled to foreign affairs

Key left, too, though he's no David

His name was, oh, we forget

Anyhow, Key's chips are traded

Leaving Andrew a fair bet

From his teat the flock could sup

Or like that rug, he'll cock it up.

Plead the World (Do they know it's Brexit time?)

It's Brexit time, there's no need to be afraid

At Brexit time, we look inward and we feel betrayed

And in our little Britain, we can stand up for ourselves

Raise a finger to the world at Brexit time.

But say a prayer, to pray for security

At Brexit time, it's hard to fathom what we've done

The rest of Europe is quite pissed off

And they're cutting ties with us

When it comes to common markets, we're going underneath the bus

And the Brexit agitators, such as Boris and Farage,

Turned out to be bloviators, did no planning, by and large

Well tonight, thank God, there's still the Commonwealth.

Plead the world

Let them know it's Brexit time and

Plead the world

Pray that Scotland won't cut ties and

Plead the world (etc)

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoons by legendary NZ Herald cartoonist Sir Gordon Minhinnick go under the hammer Watch NZH Local Focus: Change their iPad for a real pad How to survive your work Christmas party

Good Kingmaker Winston

Good King Winston he looked out, on the feast of Steven,

Joyce and English hammered out a bauble agreement,

Brightly shone the grin that night, down at the Green Parrot,

Winston said the centre-right must produce a ca-a-arrot.

"Bloody hell mate, dost thou jest?" Steven said to Winston.

"No shit sunshine," Winston stressed. "Stick it up your Dipton."

Forsooth thus the wine did flow -- Claret, reddish-brown,

Even for a month or so, Win must wear the crow-ow-own.

Dreaming of a Red-Green Christmas

We're dreaming of a Red-Green Christmas

With every poll that we assess

On the cusp of breakthrough, with our flash MOU

One strong voice on homes and ethnic chefs.

Hark the NZ Herald Angels Sing

Hark the Herald angels sing,

Glory to Fairfax merging.

ComCom don't let us destruct!

Let us wed, or else we're [ENDS]

Fairytale of New York

I was handsome, sitting pretty

Queen of UN city

Ban Ki-moon finished playing

They howled out for Clark

New Zealand was swinging,

Though East Europe was whingeing

I posted a Snapchat

Then tweeted all night

But the boys of the UNSC choir

Made Gutteres the sec-gen

Hashtag: he's a bloke

From Portugal.

Away in a Ranger

Away in a Ford Ranger

Can't afford a bed

Scarred the nation's conscience

Slept in cars instead.

Bling John Merrily on Hawaii (At the End of Christmas Day)

Ding dong, went out on a high,

In Maui, sun is shining,

Ping pong, golf and Muay Thai,

Could not be more relaxing.

Bro-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-onagh! Any idea where Max is?

So long, jeez, I had a ball,

The happy, much-loved PM,

Barack will not take my call,

And neither will More FM.

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-So-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, there it is! By God I miss the baannter.

Let us go then, you and I,

In half-deserted new lives,

Got my family and My Sky,

Still weep thoughts of Beehives

Bro-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-onagh! I'm feeling faintly nauseous.

Bro-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-oh-o-o-o-o-o-onagh! Too late to reverse this?

Last Christmas, as sung by Kyle Lockwood

Last Christmas, I gave you my art,

But the very next day, you threw it away.

This year, to save me from tears,

I'm sticking with Lazar Kiwi.

For a chance to win the full songbook, including the bonus extras Gareth the Red-Mo'ed Reindeer, Andrew Little Drummer Boy, Fiscal Bills, America's Boy Child President Was Born on Inauguration Day, the All Black anthem In the Dunny Kissing Santa Claus and the X-rated sex-toy ditty Joyce to the World, make a donation immediately to the Auckland City Mission at aucklandcity mission.org.nz.

- NZ Herald