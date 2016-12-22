Little girl reunited with lost teddy in time for Christmas

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

As we all know from watching Love Actually every Christmas, airport arrival gates are some of the most love-filled places in the world.

Hundreds of families and friends are reunited every holiday season, but it's not only people being brought together this year.

Air New Zealand has released a video of the 18,000-plus kilometers travelled by a small teddy bear accidentally left behind in an international move.

The airline followed the journey of "Bear'' who was left in the departure lounge at Auckland Airport before its owner left the country last week.

The bear belongs to 3-year-old Kiwi girl called Norah whose family has just moved to Germany.

"Norah was upset because her favourite bear had been left in Auckland," said Air NZ flight manager Chris Carson.

"We found bear and that's where his adventure began."

Air NZ's ground staff and cabin crew reunited Bear with Norah in Germany, where the young girl was delighted to see her fluffy pal arrive at the door.

"Today I feel like Santa," said cabin crew member Emma, who was tasked with taking Bear back to his owner.

Bear's journey was Snapchatted by staff and he made a few friends along the way, including a Santa in London who warned him not to go walkabout again.

- NZ Herald