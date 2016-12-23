Kiwis get creative to beat the heat

Summer's back and with it, ingenious and uniquely Kiwi ways to beat the heat.

A photo of a young woman in a wheelie bin full of water is currently doing the rounds on Twitter.

Jennifer Fifita posted a photo of her little sister Fahaivalu in the 'pool' at their house in Manurewa, wearing a pair of aviators and throwing a shaka.

Her cousin then shared it on Twitter, where it has been liked more than 100 times.

Who needs a pool anyways? Get it giiirrrrlll pic.twitter.com/cxkiXSqZP1 — Hufanga he fktaaaaps (@ffelicityyy) December 22, 2016

Fifita said they were mucking around trying to stay cool earlier in the week when they decided to fill the bin up for a laugh.

"It's like something we used to back in the old days," Fifita said.

"She jumps in puts on her glasses and just sits there."

Fifita said her 12-year-old sister was a bit of a clown and loved to make them laugh.

On Twitter people were praising the ingenuity, but one commented saying they hoped the wheelie bin had been cleaned first.

Last year three Auckland men went viral when photos circulated on social media showing the makeshift swimming pool they had constructed in their back garden.

Using only timber, a nail gun and some plastic wrapping sheet, Danny Aldworth and his mates created a four meter by one meter 'pool'.

The pool's plastic walls eventually gave way after the men "over filled it", said Aldworth at the time.

Water Safety New Zealand said while pools provided fun and opportunities for learning to swim, it was important to always keep young children supervised.

"The only safe pool environment is one where young children cannot gain access to a pool without adult supervision," Water Safety says on its website.

All pools must be fenced and may not be filled until a council-approved fence has been installed.

