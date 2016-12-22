4:24am Fri 23 December
'Strong' 4.5 earthquake hits near Seddon

More than 600 people have reported feeling it on the GeoNet website. Photo / GeoNet
Central New Zealand has been shaken by a strong 4.5 magnitude quake this evening.

GeoNet said the 17km-deep quake struck 10km southeast of Seddon, in Marlborough, at 6.41pm.

On Twitter, Wellington web developer Bradley Campbell described it as a "little wibble wobble", while James Fluker said it was "slight and rolly".

Among the causalities was a Christmas decoration.



The upper South Island has been shaken by thousands of aftershocks since last month's deadly 7.9 magnitude quake, which caused extensive damage around Kaikoura and Wellington.

- NZ Herald

