'Strong' 4.5 earthquake hits near Seddon

Central New Zealand has been shaken by a strong 4.5 magnitude quake this evening.

GeoNet said the 17km-deep quake struck 10km southeast of Seddon, in Marlborough, at 6.41pm.

More than 600 people have reported feeling it on the GeoNet website.

On Twitter, Wellington web developer Bradley Campbell described it as a "little wibble wobble", while James Fluker said it was "slight and rolly".

Among the causalities was a Christmas decoration.

A single xmas decoration fell off the tree around the corner and into the dining room. Weird. Ghost of xmas past? Nope just an #eqnz — Lynda (@Domestic_Ardent) December 22, 2016





That was a bit of a jolt! Still quivering a bit over here. #eqnz — bekitty (@bekitty) December 22, 2016

The upper South Island has been shaken by thousands of aftershocks since last month's deadly 7.9 magnitude quake, which caused extensive damage around Kaikoura and Wellington.

- NZ Herald