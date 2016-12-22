Auckland's Lightpath cycleway fades from the hot pink it was a year ago to a dull pastel

Auckland's $18 million cycleway has faded from a hot pink to a dull pastel a year after opening.

The Te Ara I Whiti cycleway, which translates as the Lightpath, connects Upper Queen St to Nelson St and was part of the $200 million cycle improvements planned for the city for the next three years.

An NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said the surface had some "bonding issues" when it was applied. She said the Lightpath's surface will be refreshed and UV protected in the new year.

"Very wet weather at the time the surface was laid is believed to have caused some bonding issues and this will be fixed during maintenance work.

"The product used on the surfacing is the same used on other bridges across the motorway network and is highly durable."

Bike Auckland chair Barb Cuthbert said the resurfacing was planned for January when fewer people would be using it. She admitted it wasn't originally UV protected when it was laid down, because they were in such a rush to get it completed.

"You don't see many pink roads around. It's a complete innovative approach and it was done in a huge hurry. Bike Auckland was very keen to get it done as quick as possible.

Cuthbert said the cycleway has become iconic for Aucklanders. She said they had people turn up in droves to celebrate the path's first birthday on December 3.

"I don't think this happened anywhere in the world where people sing happy birthday to a cycleway.

"It's now become an iconic piece of infrastructure in Auckland. It's an immensely popular venue."

The World Architecture Festival awarded the Lightpath as the winner of the transport category at its annual awards in Berlin in November.

The path has recorded over 200,000 bike trips.

It was jointly delivered by the NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport.

The NZTA spokeswoman said the responsibility for the path will be handed to Auckland Transport some time early next year.

