3:33am Fri 23 December
Christmas traffic already crawling around main centres

Traffic has already started crawling. File photo/Jason Oxenham.
Traffic has already slowed to a crawl in parts of the country as holidaymakers head out of town for Christmas.

Traffic at Otaihanga on the Kapiti Coast north of Wellington was already running slowly four hours ago.

A man has also died near Wellington after a heart attack in a car on State Highway 1.


The man, who was in his 30s or 40s, suffered the heart attack on the side of the road near Paekakariki.

Traffic in Auckland has not been helped by a crash on the Albany Expressway. While the crash has now been cleared traffic remains heavy.

Part of James Fletcher Dr in Otahuhu is closed due to a crash.

There was also a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge a couple of hours ago but that has also been cleared.

NZTA was also warning of particularly heavy traffic towards Tauranga.


Interactive maps show the most congested areas are the usual funnels on State Highway 1 out of Auckland - north and south, as well as State Highway 2 towards the Coromandel and Tauranga.

PASSENGERS: SEND US YOUR TRAFFIC PICTURES

For real time information on the day, motorists can subscribe to OnTheMove or visit NZTA's Traffic and Travel information page, or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

The times have been calculated based on previous years' travel patterns for Christmas and New Year.

Heaviest traffic times

State Highway 1, south of Auckland (Takanini)

Southbound

Dec 23: 11am-10pm
Christmas Eve: 10am-8pm
Christmas Day: 10am-2.30pm
Boxing Day: 9.30am-2.20pm
Dec 27: 9.30am-3pm
Dec 28: 10am-noon

Northbound

Jan 3: 12.30pm-4.30pm
Jan 4: 1pm-4pm

State Highway 1, north of Auckland (between Puhoi and Wellsford)

Northbound

Christmas Eve: 3pm-6pm
Christmas Day: 10am-1pm
Boxing Day: 9am-3pm
Dec 27: 8.30am-6.30pm
Dec 28: 10am-4.30pm
Dec 29: 11am - 4pm
Dec 30: 9.30am-5pm
Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm
Jan 4: noon-1.30pm

Southbound

Jan 1: 10am -6pm
Jan 2: 10.30am-8pm
Jan 3: 11am-5pm
Jan 4: 11am-1.30pm

State Highway 2, towards Coromandel, Tauranga (Maramarua)

Eastbound

ChristmasEve: 3pm-7pm
Boxing Day: 9.30am-1pm
Dec 27: 9am-3pm
Dec 28: 9.30am-12.30pm
Dec 29: 11am - 4pm
Dec 30: 9.30am-5pm
Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm
Jan 4: noon-1.30pm

Westbound

Jan 1: 1pm-7pm
Jan 2: 11am-7.30pm
Jan 3: noon-6.30pm
Jan 4: 12.30pm-3pm

State Highway 1, north of Wellington (Kapiti Coast)

Southbound

Dec 23: 9.30am-6pm
ChristmasEve: 9am-4pm
ChristmasDay: 10.30am-12pm
Boxing Day: 10am-4pm
Dec 27: 10.30am-5.30pm
Dec 28: 10.30am-5.30pm
Dec 29: 10am-5pm
Dec 30: 10.30am-5.30pm
Dec 31: 11.30pm -4pm
Jan 1: 3pm-4pm
Jan 2: 11am-8pm
Jan 3: 11am-7.30pm
Jan 4: noon-6pm

Northbound

Dec 23: 8.30am-6.30pm
ChristmasEve: 8.30am-5.30pm
ChristmasDay: 9.30am-1pm
Boxing Day: 8.30am-3pm
Dec 27: 9am-5.30pm
Dec 28:9am-4pm
Dec 29: 8am-6pm
Dec 30: 9.30am-4.30pm
Dec 31: 9.30am-4pm
Jan 1: 11am-3pm
Jan 2: 10am-3pm
Jan 3: 10am-3.30pm
Jan 4: 10am-12.30pm

State Highway 2, north of Wellington (Rimutaka Hill)

Northbound

Boxing Day: 10.30am-noon
Dec 27: 10am-noon
Dec 28: 10.30am-noon
Jan 2: 9am-12.30pm

Southbound

Jan 2: 3pm-7pm
Jan 3: 4pm-5.30pm


- Source: NZTA

- NZ Herald

