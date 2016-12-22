Christmas traffic already crawling around main centres

Traffic has already slowed to a crawl in parts of the country as holidaymakers head out of town for Christmas.

Traffic at Otaihanga on the Kapiti Coast north of Wellington was already running slowly four hours ago.

A man has also died near Wellington after a heart attack in a car on State Highway 1.

Kia Ora #WgtnTraffic! If you're heading out of the CBD for the holidays & interested in ETAs then check the link https://t.co/Z2SZaoBxP8 ^MN pic.twitter.com/xD0Or0UwfQ — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 22, 2016

The man, who was in his 30s or 40s, suffered the heart attack on the side of the road near Paekakariki.

Traffic in Auckland has not been helped by a crash on the Albany Expressway. While the crash has now been cleared traffic remains heavy.

Part of James Fletcher Dr in Otahuhu is closed due to a crash.

There was also a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge a couple of hours ago but that has also been cleared.

UPDATE: Crash scene now cleared & road is OPEN again. Allow extra time as congestion in the area eases ^TP

https://t.co/mnn6814aMK — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) December 22, 2016

Northern Mwy heavy again citybound this afternoon with tail currently around Tristram Ave. Avoid if possible or #AllowExtraTime ^TP pic.twitter.com/ck02iLuFA5 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 22, 2016

NZTA was also warning of particularly heavy traffic towards Tauranga.

Traffic is VERY HEAVY on #SH2 in Omokoroa/Te Puna area heading towards Tauranga. #AllowExtraTime for holiday traffic #delays ^TP — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 22, 2016

Interactive maps show the most congested areas are the usual funnels on State Highway 1 out of Auckland - north and south, as well as State Highway 2 towards the Coromandel and Tauranga.

For real time information on the day, motorists can subscribe to OnTheMove or visit NZTA's Traffic and Travel information page, or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

The times have been calculated based on previous years' travel patterns for Christmas and New Year.

Heaviest traffic times

State Highway 1, south of Auckland (Takanini)

Southbound

Dec 23: 11am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-8pm

Christmas Day: 10am-2.30pm

Boxing Day: 9.30am-2.20pm

Dec 27: 9.30am-3pm

Dec 28: 10am-noon

Northbound

Jan 3: 12.30pm-4.30pm

Jan 4: 1pm-4pm

State Highway 1, north of Auckland (between Puhoi and Wellsford)

Northbound

Christmas Eve: 3pm-6pm

Christmas Day: 10am-1pm

Boxing Day: 9am-3pm

Dec 27: 8.30am-6.30pm

Dec 28: 10am-4.30pm

Dec 29: 11am - 4pm

Dec 30: 9.30am-5pm

Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm

Jan 4: noon-1.30pm

Southbound

Jan 1: 10am -6pm

Jan 2: 10.30am-8pm

Jan 3: 11am-5pm

Jan 4: 11am-1.30pm

State Highway 2, towards Coromandel, Tauranga (Maramarua)

Eastbound

ChristmasEve: 3pm-7pm

Boxing Day: 9.30am-1pm

Dec 27: 9am-3pm

Dec 28: 9.30am-12.30pm

Dec 29: 11am - 4pm

Dec 30: 9.30am-5pm

Dec 31: 11.3am-3.30pm

Jan 4: noon-1.30pm

Westbound

Jan 1: 1pm-7pm

Jan 2: 11am-7.30pm

Jan 3: noon-6.30pm

Jan 4: 12.30pm-3pm

State Highway 1, north of Wellington (Kapiti Coast)

Southbound

Dec 23: 9.30am-6pm

ChristmasEve: 9am-4pm

ChristmasDay: 10.30am-12pm

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm

Dec 27: 10.30am-5.30pm

Dec 28: 10.30am-5.30pm

Dec 29: 10am-5pm

Dec 30: 10.30am-5.30pm

Dec 31: 11.30pm -4pm

Jan 1: 3pm-4pm

Jan 2: 11am-8pm

Jan 3: 11am-7.30pm

Jan 4: noon-6pm

Northbound

Dec 23: 8.30am-6.30pm

ChristmasEve: 8.30am-5.30pm

ChristmasDay: 9.30am-1pm

Boxing Day: 8.30am-3pm

Dec 27: 9am-5.30pm

Dec 28:9am-4pm

Dec 29: 8am-6pm

Dec 30: 9.30am-4.30pm

Dec 31: 9.30am-4pm

Jan 1: 11am-3pm

Jan 2: 10am-3pm

Jan 3: 10am-3.30pm

Jan 4: 10am-12.30pm

State Highway 2, north of Wellington (Rimutaka Hill)

Northbound

Boxing Day: 10.30am-noon

Dec 27: 10am-noon

Dec 28: 10.30am-noon

Jan 2: 9am-12.30pm

Southbound

Jan 2: 3pm-7pm

Jan 3: 4pm-5.30pm



- Source: NZTA

