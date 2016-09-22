Child hit by car in West Auckland

A young child has been struck by a vehicle in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene, on Jaemont Ave, in Te Atatu.

The incident happened about 1.30pm and the child has been taken to Starship Children's Hospital.

The child is in a serious condition.

"Jaemont Avenue has been closed however this will not significantly impact road users," police said.

At the scene, Inspector Shawn Rutene, said the boy ran across the road, where he has been hit.



"What's occurred here is that a young child, age of 3, has run across the road in front of a moving vehicle and as a result of that, that child is in Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

"This is not a driveway incident. There's a lot of inquiries to be made, but at this point in time, the families are being supported by their own and by police.

"The driver of the vehicle that has hit the child is being supported.

"The message is: We're heading into the school holidays. Users of the road, parents and caregivers need to be vigilant in and around these areas - even these quiet streets."

The Waitemata Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

One resident of Jaemont Ave, Terrance Caples, said there had been a serious accident and the road had been blocked by police.

"There didn't appear to be any damaged vehicles and no glass (on the street)," he said.

Several police officers can be seen pointing towards a driveway outside one property.



A St John ambulance officer is also at the scene.



Road workers in the area have stopped their work as police examine the area.



Police have blocked off the road.

- NZ Herald