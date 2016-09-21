Bus shelter stolen from West Coast street

Where has Granity's bus shelter gone?

Police have been left puzzled after the "unique" item was stolen from Torea St, in the tiny West Coast town.

They're asking the public for help finding it - pointing out it's "highly likely" someone will know where it is.

Police unsure when the shelter was stolen but said it was sometime between June and August, while building work was being done in the area.

"It is highly likely someone knows where the shelter is due to it being a unique item to take," police said in a statement.

If anyone has any information, contact their local police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald