Motorway snarl-up after rush-hour breakdown on Harbour Bridge

A rush-hour breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has left northbound traffic queues of several kilometres.
Traffic on the motorway is snarled back to Spaghetti Junction after an earlier breakdown on a northbound lane of the Harbour Bridge.
The breakdown has since been cleared but the New Zealand Transport Agency has tweeted a warning about long queues back to Spaghetti Junction.
A video shows traffic moving at snail's pace across all lanes.
UPDATE: #AklTraffic queued to Spaghetti Jnctn due to #breakdown on #Auckland Hrbr Bridge (clear of lanes). #RubberNeckers ^WS pic.twitter.com/O6Fm0klTSc— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 21, 2016