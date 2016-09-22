9:41am Thu 22 September
Motorway snarl-up after rush-hour breakdown on Harbour Bridge

Northbound traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is travelling at a snail's pace after a rush-hour breakdown this morning. Photo / NZME
A rush-hour breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has left northbound traffic queues of several kilometres.

Traffic on the motorway is snarled back to Spaghetti Junction after an earlier breakdown on a northbound lane of the Harbour Bridge.

The breakdown has since been cleared but the New Zealand Transport Agency has tweeted a warning about long queues back to Spaghetti Junction.

A video shows traffic moving at snail's pace across all lanes.


