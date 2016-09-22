Building 'smashed' and police car wrecked in dramatic incidents in Dargaville early this morning

By Cherie Howie, Kim Baker-Wilson

A police car and a motorcycle shop have been smashed up in a dramatic ram raid and pursuit in the Northland town of Dargaville this morning.

Police were yet to respond to New Zealand Herald enquiries this morning, but Newshub reported a Honda dealership was ram-raided just after 5.30am.

Witnesses told the broadcaster a police car was significantly damaged when it was rammed by a ute.

Truck driver John Ekdahl told Newshub a log truck blocked a one-lane bridge after another truck was almost struck during the incident.

"The ute entered the bridge, saw he couldn't get through, and then reversed, pretty much driving up over the top of the cop car to push him off the bridge, and did a U-turn and took off back towards Dargaville."

The fleeing vehicle was last seen driving down a logging road off Waihue Rd.

Another witness said a badly damaged police car was seen on the back of a tow truck near the Waihue Hall, about 10km from Dargaville.

Meanwhile, the Honda dealership's office administrator Chloe McKenzie, who is also the daughter of the owner, said their office had been "pretty much destroyed".

"A truck has driven in our front doors and smashed all the glass, bent all the bars and they've driven that truck through one of our offices. All the window blinds are just sort of hanging there, the desk is all pushed up against the wall, computers are just all over the floor, all the stationary everywhere. Everything's smashed."

Continued below.

Related Content Police arrest one for receiving after ram raids Graham McGregor: Outrageous marketing Cartoon: The iPhone gap grows

The dealership's safe and chainsaws were stolen, but no bikes were missing as far as they could tell so far.

Her father was overseas hunting in Canada and only contactable by satellite phone, McKenzie said.

She had not broken the bad news yet.

Police were yet to arrive at the business as of 7.30am as they were still trying to find the person or persons responsible, she said.

"[They said] they are tracking a guy with dogs at the moment. They're on it but we haven't heard whether they've captured anyone. They haven't turned up to have a look yet because they're too busy chasing people."

- NZ Herald