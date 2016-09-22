Hobbiton breaks out in party at sunrise to mark special day

The Hobbiton movie set will be partying from dawn to dusk today as happy hobbits celebrate International Hobbit Day and mark it with a world-first event.

Fans of the Lord of the Rings movies are preparing to go on the inaugural sunrise tour of The Shire and take part in a special birthday banquet to celebrate the day, which also marks the birthdays of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins.

The birthday party started at 5.30am and each guest carried a lantern as they followed their guide along illuminated paths while listening to stories of how the Hobbiton set was created and the making of the movies.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the hill, in the famed Green Dragon Inn, the fires will be burning to welcome partygoers for the breakfast banquet. It will be the first time the inn has had such an early opening and, in true hobbit tradition, fans are being promised plenty of hobbit fare.

There will also be music and dancing in the dining room and a birthday cake for Frodo and Bilbo styled on the cake seen in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

For those who can't make the early start there will be an evening banquet dinner tour that finishes with a moonlight walk through the movie set to witness the village as it prepares for bed.

- NZ Herald