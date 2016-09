Breaking

Police are in the Invercargill suburb of Grasmere following a report that a man has been seen with a firearm in public.

Cordons are in place around Heywood St, Bay Rd, Paterson St and Drury Lane.

Grasmere is a neighbouring suburb to Otatara where a man's body was found late last night after a woman believed to be his mother was shot.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

More details would be released when they came to hand police said.

- NZ Herald